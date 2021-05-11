Washington County Habitat for Humanity holds first-ever Project Playhouse event

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Businesses and organizations came together to build playhouses for Habitat for Humanity of Washington County’s first-ever Project Playhouse.

“They kind of are customizing the homes based on the children’s special characters that they like and their favorite colors and they’re kind of each doing the same playhouse but in a different way,” said Jenny Fleming, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Washington County.

Ten groups set up construction at the Valley Mall parking lot to build and paint playhouses for ten low-income families in Washington County. The event, which was also a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity, aimed to give families something special and necessary, a place for their kids to play.

“We know that there is going to be a child that’s going to be so excited it’s kind of Christmas in May so to speak” said Matt Jozik, Senior Vice President of CNB Bank.

Habitat for Humanity says they raised over $14,000 from the Project Playhouse event. The money will go toward helping Habitat for Humanity construct new homes for families in need.