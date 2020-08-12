Washington County GOP preparing to fill vacancy in Maryland State Senate

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The replacement for Washington County Republican Senator Andrew Serafini is still several weeks off.

And it’s almost a game of political dominoes in filling the vacancy. The Republican Central Committee has decided to call up from its farm team, so to speak. One of Washington County’s House of Delegates members will get the nod, excluding Delegate Neil Parrott who is focused on a November run for Congress in Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District.

The GOP central committee has decided to carefully weigh their choice of delegates between Paul Corderman and William Wivell. Committee member Marilee Kerns says promoting from the lower chamber of the General Assembly makes a lot of sense because of the legislators’ grasp of the “institutional culture” at the State House in Annapolis.

“Bringing someone new in over those who’s already served — the delegates already have legislative staff, they know the ropes and that is probably less advantageous than promoting from within,” says Kerns.

Kerns and county GOP chair Jerry DeWolf are accepting public comment these next few weeks to help the committee send a name to Governor Larry Hogan to fill the vacant seat. Factoring into all this is the creation of a new vacancy in the House of Delegates in Washington County, since the appointment of Corderman or Wivell leave another void to eventually fill.

“We’re really going to weigh these decisions,” DeWolf says. “We’re going to take our time to make sure we get this right.”

And Hogan is expected to accept the recommendation of the Washington County Republican Central Committee. Of course, with the coronavirus, the General Assembly concluded its work this year early — the first time it has done that since the Civil War. So it could well be January, when lawmakers are next expected to convene for their annual regular session, that either Delegate Corderman or Delegate Wivell will have their own desk on the Senate floor.

Meanwhile, the departure of Serafini means the Washington County delegation will be losing a respected lawmaker known for his expertise on budget and finance issues.

Hogan is expected to act on the central committee recommendation early next month.

