Washington County GOP prepares to recommend successor for retiring Senator Andrew Serafini

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The process is underway to fill the Maryland General Assembly vacancy in Washington County after the resignation of Senator Andrew Serafini last week.

The county Republican committee is meeting to send a recommendation to Governor Larry Hogan, who can accept it, or send it back and request a different name. The governor has until the end of this month to name a replacement. And the county republican committee has considerable flexibility in picking that name for the appointment.

“I don’t know what the process will be,” says county GOP chair Jerry deWolf. “If we’re going to choose from an elected official or if we’re going to open up to the public yet. In previous times we’ve done you know both. So it’s up to the committee to make the decision.”

In a press release sent Monday night, the committee said it is limiting the candidates for nomination to members of the current Legislative Delegation in District 2. “This includes Delegates Paul Corderman, Neil Parrott, and William (Bill) Wivell,” the press release said.

Senator Serafini has served Washington County in the General Assembly for the past 12 years, six of them in the House of Delegates.