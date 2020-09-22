Washington County GOP makes historic appointment to Maryland General Assembly

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Thanks to Washington County, the Maryland General Assembly will have its first-ever Republican African American woman member in the House of Delegates.

Hagerstown special education teacher Brenda Thiam has been named by the GOP central committee as their choice for an appointment by Governor Larry Hogan. The vacancy in the legislature was created when Delegate Paul Corderman was named to fill the seat of Senator Andrew Serafini, who resigned this summer after 12 years in Annapolis.

Jerry DeWolf, chairman of the Washington County GOP central committee says “it is exciting that we chose Dr. Thiam. She brings a lot to the table. She brings a lot of talent. She is a very educated woman and has a lot of excitement and energy. And she will do well for the city of Hagerstown.”

Dr. Thiam is on the ballot for Hagerstown City Council this November. It is too late to remove her name. Should she be elected, the city council will name her replacement.