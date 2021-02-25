Washington County GOP calls for Republican Commissioner Meinelschmidt to resign

Jerry DeWolf, chairman of the Washington County Republican Central Committee, says fellow Republican Cort Meinelschmidt must resign from the County Commission for violating ethics. Meinelschmidt took county small business relief funds for a venture in which he had a “direct financial interest.”

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The entire Washington County commission has called on commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt to resign.

This comes after an ethics panel ruled that he crossed a line by taking county small business relief funds for a venture in which he had “a direct financial interest.”

Although Meinelschmidt apologized and said he will return the money, he is refusing to step down and is going to court on Friday, claiming the commission has no right to force him to give up his seat. Even though Meinelschmidt is a Republican, the county’s GOP said his conduct was unethical and he must step down.

“Even after a stinging rebuke from the county ethics commission and his fellow county commissioners, Commissioner Meinelschmidt refuses to resign,” said Washington County Republican Central Committee chairman Jerry DeWolf. “And then he has the audacity to ask a county judge for more taxpayer dollars by suing the county commission.”

Milnelschmidt’s court hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. on Friday.