Washington County Goes Purple, Washington County Arts Council to create art exhibit

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — With the increase of drug overdoses due to the pandemic, Washington County Goes Purple is partnering up with the Washington County Arts Council to create an art exhibit.

This partnership is dedicated to spreading awareness and showcasing the trauma drugs have created.

This will be an outdoor gallery along with a virtual gallery, so they are asking local artists to help raise awareness by submitting their work for the exhibit.

This exhibit will hopefully allow people to recognize the impact of the opioid epidemic, and celebrate recovery in the hope that we will heal as a community.

Coordinators say the deadline is august six so they want to encourage anyone who loves art to use your passion to inspire others.

“Whatever comes to your mind whatever is on your heart, art is beautiful, no matter which way you look at it, so we’re really excited to see what the contestants have this year,” said Emily Keller Washington Goes Purple Coordinator