Washington County Free Library ready to expand hours, services coming out of pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — For lovers of the public library in Washington County, Maryland, the pandemic has been a bummer — the library has been closed as a public health precaution. Now, it has virtually returned to the service hours prior to COVID.

Sarah Nadeau is the community partnership librarian and says that what limited services could be offered over the past year — such as curbside pick-up — are now being expanded at all of the library branches in Washington County, including weekday evening and Saturday hours.

“We’re back to business as usual, with browsing in person you can look through the shelves if you’re looking for that book,” said Nadeau, “you can talk to a librarian for recommendations for research help, the computers are here if you need to apply online for something.”

The library has already kicked off its summer reading club and is planning some exciting outdoor programs in the weeks and months ahead.