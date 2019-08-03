Washington County Free Library hosts 5th annual comic con

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The Washington County Free Library in Hagerstown hosted its 5th annual comic convention.

Superheroes and super villains filled the Washington County Free Library Saturday afternoon for the free “Universe of Heroes” event. Coordinators say this year was given a new twist with trivia questions around each floor to keep the event fun but also to make it a learning opportunity.



“Questions about the super heroes but also about science so we put a code that people can scan to go to a website to learn more about krypton in real life different things about electromagnetic with the force all kinds of stuff,” said library employee Jay Trovato.

Cosplayers–attendees dressing as their favorite characters–say they travel for this event not only for the love of cosplay but to express themselves.

“I love it so much it gives you the chance to express yourself creatively, you meet a whole lot of friends, you can see the people behind me to see your favorite characters in real life is really inspiring its fun to push yourself in a crafty way and a social way too,” said Jess Tanzey, a local cosplayer.

Even though it was a smaller event, younger attendees say every year, they never miss it.

“I’m just excited, it’s a smaller con but it’s still a con,” attendee Emerson Shaffer said.

Other attendees agreed.

“I’ve been to a lot and I just like to go to cons because it’s like Halloween and it’s my favorite day, it’s just not a normal day,” attendee Scarlett Smith said.

Library officials say the hope to be able to continue this event every year.