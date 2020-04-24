Washington County food and fund drive yields $7K and 2K lbs of food

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Community Action Council and Sunrise Rotary Club held a COVID-19 relief food and fund drive Friday to collect items for those in need.

The drive was held at the Fountain Head Country Club where community members were able to drive up and drop off their donations curbside. The organizations collected 2,756 pounds of food and cash donations of $7,255.

The collected money and food donations will be going to the Washington County Community Action Council’s food pantry.

