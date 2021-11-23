Washington County Firefighter provides cooking tips ahead of holiday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– We are just three days away from Thanksgiving and many people will begin to cook thanksgiving meals. WDVM 25 caught up with firefighters to see how you can stay safe this holiday season.

The first thing firefighters recommend is for you to have a clear cooking area. Having a clean area they say it prevents a fire from starting. Officials also recommended keeping lids on the pots at all times and making sure the handles of the pots stay away from the stove. They also provided another tip that is crucial to preventing fires for your holiday.

“Get a good night’s rest before you start cooking because drowsy cooking is just as dangerous as being under the influence,” said Chandler Fishack, a recruitment retention coordinator with the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department. “Or neglectfully cooking stay in the kitchen and stay in the home while you are cooking for an extended period of time,”

Fishack also said if you are frying a turkey for thanksgiving to make sure that it is completely thawed out.

He recommends that whatever burner you are using, fry the turkey to make sure it is on a solid surface like concrete.

If there is a fire to immediately get out of the house and safely and call 911.