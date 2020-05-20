Washington County Farmers Market officially reopened

"Farmers are the ones that feed us."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Across Maryland, Farmers Markets are slowly reopening to give the community locally-grown products to feed their families.

The Washington County Farmers Market officially opened Wednesday afternoon but this year’s focus is encouraging families to buy locally grown food, especially to support farmers during the coronavirus pandemic. Operating with COVID-19 guidelines, residents had the opportunity to shop from many local farmers in the tri-state area and they say support during the pandemic is needed now more than ever.

“We really need to focus on where our food comes from and also look at opportunities that we can continue to support our local farmers,” said Agricultural Business Specialist Leslie Hart. “They’re the ones that feed us.”

If you or someone you know is interested in being a vendor at a Washington County Farmers Market, contact Agricultural Business Specialist Leslie Hart, at lhart@washco-md.net or call 301-573-7039.

Vender locations are offered in Boonsboro, Hagersotwn, Hancock and Williamsport areas.

