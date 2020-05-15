Washington County enters Phase One of recovery plan

MARYLAND (WDVM)–In accordance with Governor Larry Hogan’s plan to move parts of Maryland into phase one of recovery starting Friday, Washington County has announced their regulations for how they will handle the new measures.

Retail stores and commercial businesses will be open at 50% capacity with safety precautions put into place. Religious facilities may also open with the same regulations. Parks and outdoor recreation will additionally be added to the list of of locations that can open. The city of Hagerstown will reopen the dog park and playground equipment starting this weekend.

Pools in the area typically open around Memorial Day, however the city says they will not open their pools until they receive guidance from Governor Hogan.