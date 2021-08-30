Washington County employers eager to add to their payrolls with upcoming job fair

Paul Frey (left) is president and CEO of the Washington County, Md. Chamber of Commerce and says employers in the region are actively recruiting for their workforces.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — You see them everywhere: “Help Wanted” signs. Jobs in our region are open and employers want you back to work.

Manufacturers, health care providers and the government — they all want you back on the job. More than three dozen Washington County employers need workers, and they’re holding a job fair in Hagerstown this week.

“We have a nice variety of employers from manufacturing to hospitals to white collar to blue collar,” said Paul Frey, president & CEO of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

The job fair features familiar names in the region in diverse industries; including non-profits, schools and law enforcement.

“They’re being creative how to get people on board,” said Frey. “There’ll be signing bonuses, extra pay… and so it really is a critical need.”

Why is it that employers have had such a difficult time getting workers?

“Some of it is folks have had to stay at home with their children,” says Frey. “Now that school’s going back in, we think that’s going to ease that problem. Some people — whether they’re vaccinated or not — are still concerned about the rise in COVID.”

As Frey sees it, the economy is such that workers will soon be motivated to make that connection with prospective employers.

“The extra unemployment pay from the federal government has kept some people home. That runs out September 6,” Frey explained.

The timing for the job fair this week could spell good news for employers and employees alike. The job fair is Wednesday afternoon at the main branch of the Washington County Public Library in downtown Hagerstown on South Potomac Street. Doors open for the job fair at noon.