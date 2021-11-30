Washington County Emergency Services gets updated 911 technology

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — A new system has been installed at the Washington County Emergency Services Center.

The new system is called Next Generation 911. It helps more accurately depict where a caller is calling from when they need help.

“It’s a mapping system that’s integrated into that phone system. and it plots off a GPS or geospatial data that we put in from the county mapping department or GIS department. It will go directly to a cell phone,” said Brian Albert, assistant director of emergency communications at the Washington County Emergency Communications Center.

The upgrade was about $2.3 million. The funding comes from the Maryland 911 Board.

