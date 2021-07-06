Washington County Emergency Services asks residents to stop making non-emergency calls to 911

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Reporting a missing pet, a minor illness, or a store that won’t accept a coupon. These are just some of the things Washington County Emergency Services said that people are calling 911 for.

Officials said around 25% of 911 calls are classified as “inappropriate” — calls that don’t require emergency assistance. These calls can often overwhelm the dispatch system and waste precious time, so the county’s government is reminding its residents about these inappropriate reasons.

This issue was brought to Washington County EMS attention following the recent storm. Many people lost power and called out to 911.

“During that, we received a lot of calls such as ‘Can you contact the power company, I haven’t been able to get through,'” said Brian Albert, assistant director of Washington County Emergency Services. “We also had some call saying ‘Can you let me know when power will be restored to my residence.'”

The county government released a flyer with a list of some of the right and wrong reasons to place an emergency call.

Most of these calls aren’t classified as malicious or as prank calls.