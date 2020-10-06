Washington County elections board making final plans for November voting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Confused about how this year’s election will be so different from past years?

The Washington County Board of Elections met Tuesday afternoon and has been getting everything ready for a departure from procedures in past elections. Deputy Director of the board, Barry Jackson, says “don’t panic.” There are still ways in these remaining four weeks for you to have your voice heard at the ballot box.

“For those concerned about being out with multiple people in a small, enclosed place,” said Jackson, “we have vote by mail as an option. Anyone could request a ballot. And they have until October 20 to request one if they haven’t done so yet and we will send them a ballot. They can mark it and mail it or they can drop it off in one of our drop boxes. And for those who would just really prefer to vote in person, we’ve got 11 vote centers. And we also have early voting October 26 thru November 2.”

And if you do vote by mail be sure your ballot is postmarked no later than election day, November 3.