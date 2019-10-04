Washington County discusses transportation goals with MDOT

MDOT reported that the program is Maryland’s six-year capital budget for transportation projects

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Several Maryland transportation organizations met in Washington County to discuss issues and concerns regarding roadway and interstates within the area.

According to County Administrator Rob Slocum, Interstates 70 and 81 were among the county’s largest concerns shared with the Maryland Department of Transportation, MDOT. County officials said they want to improve interstate safety and incident response with state partnerships and federal funding. The meeting was part of MDOT’s consolidated transportation program annual fall tour.

MDOT reported that the program is Maryland’s six-year capital budget for transportation projects. Officially, the program is dubbed, the Draft FY 2020 – FY 2025 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP).