Washington County deviates from Maryland state vaccination plan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The state of Maryland moved into Phase 1C of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Monday, but the Washington County Health Department released a statement saying it would not be following the state’s vaccination plan exactly.

According to the statement, while Gov. Larry Hogan moved the entire state into Phase 1C, he requested the counties still prioritize senior citizens and also allocate at least 100 doses per week to educators. Due to limited vaccine supply, Washington County will continue to focus on the following groups:

All Phase 1A priority groups

Adults age 65+

Certain local congregate living facilities

Education teachers and staff

While the rest of the state opened vaccine eligibility up to people age 65-74 on Monday, Washington County had already allowed adults aged 65 and up to register.

People aged 65 and older can complete this form to be contacted for a vaccine appointment.