Washington County Dept. of Solid Waste searches for other recycling vendors

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County’s Department of Solid Waste is on the hunt for new a vendor for its recycling drop off center services.

The department asked Washington County Commissioners to deny renewing its bid contract for recycling with Apple Valley Waste Incorporated.

“We have contacted the vendor and spoke to them about their request and about reducing it and we have been unsuccessful,” said purchasing department representative Brandi Naugle.

According to county officials, Apple Valley Waste sent a letter requesting a 275% increased rate for recycling drop off center services. The letter came on May 14, 2019, with the increase taking place in the fiscal year 2020 budget. Officials from the solid waste department considered this percentage excessive.

Initially, the contract stated an increase for the first renewal period of $3, changing the price per haul from $25 to $28.

The Washington County Department of Solid Waste released this within its agenda during a Board of County Commissioners meeting.