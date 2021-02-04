Washington County Delegation tables business licensing bill

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Delegation discussed amending laws regarding business licensing on Thursday.

The board met to talk about zoning laws. Currently, businesses are not required to get a zoning certification prior to being issued a business license. This bill would change that for most businesses. Trades, however, would be excluded, due to the way trade licenses are already being distributed.

“They already have to have some sort of a zoning certification prior to being issued the trades license,” said William J. Wivell of the Maryland House of Delegates. “But this basically applies to all other businesses that would request a business license.”

The issue has been tabled for the moment and will be reconsidered when the delegation meets with county commissioners.