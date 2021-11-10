Washington County Delegation prepares for 2022 legislative session

A general view of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., Friday, Oct. 25, 2013. Completed in 1779, it is the country’s oldest state capitol still in legislative use. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County delegation pre-legislative forum was held Tuesday.



The delegation met with citizens, various local leaders and elected officials, agencies, and businesses throughout the day in order to prepare for the 2022 legislative session.

Delegate William Wivell said that one of the biggest issues that was discussed was infrastructure.

“One of the resounding themes is that there’s just a lot of unmet needs within our local governments live in municipalities. you know, they have deterioration of walls, roads, water lines, sewer lines,” said Delegate Wivell.

The 2022 legislative session will convene in Annapolis, Maryland from Jan. 12 through April 11.