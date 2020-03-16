Washington County declares local state of emergency

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County, Maryland government declared a local state of emergency on Monday which will last for the duration of the statewide state of emergency.

During the local state of emergency, these restrictions will be in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Washington County Board of County Commissioners regular scheduled meeting for Tuesday, March 17, 2020 is canceled and future meetings will be assessed on a week-by-week basis thereafter

Visitor access to some county office buildings will be by appointment only.

The Washington County Board of Elections office will be operating by appointment only starting March 17.

All county meetings are canceled unless attendees are notified by county staff

All Washington County Parks & Recreation sponsored programs and events are canceled through March 29, regardless of their location.

In accordance with Governor Hogan’s Executive Order, all events and gatherings of groups larger than 50 people are canceled.

Black Rock Golf Course remains open, but the restaurant will be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.