Washington County Day Report Center welcomes Meaghan Willis as new director

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has named a new director for its Day Report Center.

Meaghan Willis takes over operations at the criminal justice facility, which works closely with those making the transition from a prison sentence to the workforce and reconnecting with their family. Much of her work involves substance-related issues and counseling to get the former inmate into gainful employment with job skills training and making productive social and community contacts.

“We’re focused on a reduction in recidivism and even though some people may relapse, we’re here for them,” Willis explains.

Sheriff Deputy Daniel Parks says for those on parole the Day Report Center works to be “positively affecting the lives of their children, their families and keeping them out of jail.

The Day Report Center invites the families of those on probation to spend time there as a way to help their loved ones get on the right track after release from the correctional system.