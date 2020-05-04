Washington County dairy producers to give free milk to those in need

People can drive up to the Valley Mall parking lot for a gallon of milk

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Got milk? Over 2,000 gallons of free milk will be given out to people in need on Tuesday, May 5 in Hagerstown, Maryland.

May 5 is also known as Giving Tuesday, and Washington County dairy producers are filling up a semi-truck and trailer load of fresh milk to give out in the Valley Mall parking lot at 10 a.m., according to the Washington County Department of Business Development.

People can line up in their cars to receive one free gallon of milk per vehicle. The distribution will happen near the JCPenney side of the mall.

“Maryland & Virginia members have come together, to work for the greater good of their communities by providing nutritious Maola Milk to those in need during this time of crisis,” said Lindsay Reames, Director of Sustainability and External Relations, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative in a press release. “We are proud of the work that our members do every day to care for their farms, families and communities”

The distribution is a partnership between the Washington County Farm Bureau and Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative. Any milk leftover will be donated to local food pantries.