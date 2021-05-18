Washington County dairy farm turns corner from pandemic challenges

Mike Creek of the Palryma Dairy Farm near Hagerstown is looking forward to better market conditions now that the pandemic may be in retreat.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Dairy farmers have faced many challenges over the past year because of the pandemic.

With schools closed, boards of education had no need for milk to serve in cafeterias for their students. Dairy farms were giving their product away. In Washington County, Mike and Mary Creek have run the Palmyra Farm just south of Hagerstown. It has been in the family since the 1940s, and with students returning to school, they say it’s been a sigh of relief for dairy farmers everywhere.

“There were a lot of giveaway programs,” said Mary Creek. “And some — quite a few in this community, as well — where we got the milk from our cooperative from where it’s bottled — and brought it out and made it available to food banks.”

During these past months, the Creek family at Palmyra farm has focused on their cheese production and has brought some prize-winning product to market.