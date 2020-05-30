Washington County creates $8.9M grant for small businesses

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Washington County has allotted $8.9 million towards a new grant for small businesses.

The Washington County Department of Business Development has partnered with the City of Hagerstown’s Department of Community and Economic Development to create the Rise Up Washington County Business Stabilization Grant.

The grant seeks to help small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing business up to $10,000 in capital relief if they qualify for financial stress or disruptions.

Director of Washington County’s Department of Business Development Susan Small said the funds are coming from the federal CARES act and are dedicated to revitalizing the local economy.

“If you had to lay off, if you had to furlough, and you experience those sorts of things, we want you to be able to utilize some of this funding to catch up, catch your breath and bring back some of that staff that you had and create those jobs once more,” Small said

The small businesses must be established prior to September 1, 2019 and must have 50 or fewer employees.

Owner of Myerly & Lowe Photography Kim Lowe-Lee said she has only recently heard of the grant and would likely apply.

“Yes, I’m definitely going to check into it,” Lowe-Lee said. “You know every little bit would help and we were hurt and we were affected.”

Small said the department of Business Development has been reaching to companies and on social media to inform county small businesses about the grant and how they may be eligible.

Applications will be accepted from 8:00a.m. Monday, June 1 until Monday, June 15. More information on the grant application and criteria can be found here.

