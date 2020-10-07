Washington County COVID-19 emergency assistance fund application deadline is October 18th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md ( WDVM ) — As the pandemic continues to bring challenges. The Community Foundation and United Way of Washington County want to help serve the community by providing emergency assistance.

The final wave of COVID-19 emergency assistance fund is open for applications, however the deadline is October 18th.

This fund is designed to assist the community financially, mentally, and physically for those who are ill.

It is also implemented to support programs and initiatives that are focused on fighting for the health and education of the public.

Heather Guessford, United Way President and CEO stated:

“United Way continues to receive calls daily from both agencies and residents asking for assistance. Now, more than ever, we must remain responsive and vigilant while so many in our community continue to struggle. It is our collective goal that the funding we will soon be releasing will fulfill some of those most essential, basic needs,”

Organizers want to ensure community members are cared for, and businesses can stay afloat.

“We recognize that the battle for critical funding in light of this pandemic is far from over. As organizations struggle to rebuild, many are still facing new challenges. There’s no question that these remaining emergency assistance funds will go to good use right here, within our community,” says Community Foundation President & CEO Stacey Crawford.

To apply visit https://app.smarterselect.com/programs/68778-Community-Foundation-Of-Washington-County-Md-Inc