Washington County confirms first case of COVID-19

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–Washington County Government held a press conference on Saturday with an update on COVID-19 in the county.

Washington County officials, from Meritus, the Health Department, and Emergency Services announced that the area has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

The individual is a woman in her 50’s who is currently in good condition. She is isolating at home and showing mild symptoms. No information was given as to which part of Washington County the case was confirmed for privacy reasons.

Officials emphasized several key points. The younger population is not immune, stay at home, and wash your hands to flatten the curve.

Testing is a huge piece of COVID-19 response. The President and CEO of Meritus said that Meritus currently has one drive-through testing center.

All of their tests are run at that testing center and at least 660 tests have been administered so far. They are planning on implementing two more of those drive-through testing centers starting next week.