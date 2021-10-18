Washington County Community Coalition to lobby in Annapolis

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –The Washington County Community Coalition is ramping up its lobbying efforts in Annapolis.
The coalition is looking to hire a lobbyist to help advocate for the state-level agenda during the 2022 Maryland general assembly.
They say their biggest effort will be lobbying for is the widening of the I-81 corridor.
“There’s a lot of truck traffic and it increases every single day, and we think it’s a safety issue. We think it’s an economic development issue, and we really would love to see 1-81 widened,” said Paul Frey, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
The coalition is asking for the city of Hagerstown to contribute $5,000 as it did last year.