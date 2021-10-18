Washington County Community Coalition to lobby in Annapolis

FILE- A May Day basket hangs outside on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 1, 2020. The baskets, which are displayed outside of homes and businesses on the first day of May, are an annual tradition in Annapolis celebrating the arrival of spring. The tradition began 65 years ago by the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) –The Washington County Community Coalition is ramping up its lobbying efforts in Annapolis.

The coalition is looking to hire a lobbyist to help advocate for the state-level agenda during the 2022 Maryland general assembly.

They say their biggest effort will be lobbying for is the widening of the I-81 corridor.

“There’s a lot of truck traffic and it increases every single day, and we think it’s a safety issue. We think it’s an economic development issue, and we really would love to see 1-81 widened,” said Paul Frey, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

The coalition is asking for the city of Hagerstown to contribute $5,000 as it did last year.