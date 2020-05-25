Washington County Commissioners want more freedom to decide business re-openings

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Memorial Day is a time to celebrate freedom. And for the Washington County Board of Commissioners, that means freedom to make decisions about opening the county back up for business since it may be on a faster timetable than the rest of the state.

The entire board of commissioners has a letter on its way to Governor Larry Hogan asking for exactly that. Commission President Jeff Cline discussed this letter following a Memorial Day ceremony.

“The recent letter we wrote to Governor Hogan was requesting authorization under the executive order to begin opening our businesses based on our local, regional data,” said Cline.

And the commissioners emphasized to the governor that Meritus Medical Center is fully equipped to handle the COVID-19 caseload in the county.

As of May 25, 2020, the Washington County Health Department reports 398 confirmed total COVID-19 cases, and 12 confirmed virus-related deaths.

