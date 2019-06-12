Washington County Commissioners voted 3-1 to hire third county attorney

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioners voted 3 to 1 on Tuesday to hire a third county attorney.

Andrew Bright will be taking the position as assistant attorney, with a salary in the mid to upper $60,000 range.

The county has been budgeted for three attorneys for 15 years but there have only been two attorneys for the last seven months.

The position became vacant when the previous attorney John Martirano, left to take a job as deputy legal counsel for Washington County Public Schools.

“I think we would be negligent not to fill that position. There is so much our county attorney staff does with litigation and legislative updates and drawing up all kinds of resolutions,” said Randy Wagner, Washington County Commissioner.

Wayne Keefer voted against this position for what he called budgetary reasons. He has not explained further.