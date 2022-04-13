WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One Maryland county will soon see tax cuts. Washington County commissioners voted unanimously in a board meeting on Wednesday 2 cents and employment taxes by ½ percent.

Washington County Commissioner Charles Burkett is one of the county commissioners who says he has been fighting for a local income tax cut for almost a year.

“Food prices are higher, gas prices are higher. People could use that money in their pockets,” said Commissioner Burkett.

The property tax will go into effect on July 1st. The employment tax cut will go into effect in January of next year.