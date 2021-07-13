Washington County Commissioners vote to approve additional paid holiday

The Juneteenth flag flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The Juneteenth flag commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S. will fly over the Wisconsin Capitol for the first time in state’s history, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Washington County employees can soon look forward to an additional paid holiday on their calendar starting next year.

County Commissioners voted to approve adding an additional paid holiday for Washington County employees after Juneteenth became a federal holiday this year.

Commissioners would have initially gotten rid of new years day, but instead, they voted to add the Juneteenth holiday. They say they want to allow all Washington County employees to keep the additional paid holiday and continue to observe Juneteenth.

This now makes 14 paid holidays on the holiday schedule.

“I think it’s fantastic. We have an excellent compensation package, and a lot of it has to do with our great benefits or pension or paid time off. You have an additional paid holiday (which) gives us more of an opportunity for retaining our great employees, and also the opportunity to attract better employees as we’re recruiting,” Larry Etchison, director of human resources for Washington County, said.

This will go into effect starting next year.