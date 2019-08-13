Washington County Commissioners deem Sept. 2019 as “Forget-Me-Not” month

September 2019 will also be when the organization holds its annual drive

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Members of the Disabled American Veterans organization were provided a proclamation by county commissioners.

According to former commander, James Arnold, the organization offers free services to disabled veterans and their families. One example includes veterans filing claims for government benefits.

Arnold added his group aims to respond to the needs of families of any disabled veteran. County commissioners present the group with a proclamation deeming September 2019 as “Forget-Me-Not Month” which encourages residents to support people who have defended the country.

September 2019 will also be when the organization holds its annual drive in Washington County and provide all proceeds to disabled veterans and their families.