Washington County commissioners continue lunch leftovers conversation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Earlier this year, County Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt was interested in learning about using leftover food as a source of supply for local charities.

According to Machelle Dwyer, Administrative Support Specialist, the Washington County Health Department and the Maryland State Health Department reported that the law has no rule as to what a daycare facility can or cannot do with left over packaged food.

County documents showed that wrapped and heated or chilled items have monitored for time and temperature according to health code standards. Federal regulations shared that wrapped shelf-stable items can be returned to the kitchen to be served later.