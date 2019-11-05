Washington County commissioners appoint new director of planning and zoning

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Board of County Commissioners appointed a new director for the Department of Planning & Zoning.

Jill Baker has been appointed as the new director for the department following the retirement of the previous director, Stephen Goodrich.

Baker joined the department in 1999 and was promoted to deputy director in 2011. The department of Planning & Zoning implements short- and long-term goals that aim to diversify land use in Washington County.

“We have been working on our comprehensive plan update for a little while now,” said Baker. “And our main goal is to get that wrapped up and that out to the public for public comment.”

The comprehensive plan is Washington County’s 20-year outlook regarding land-use policies.