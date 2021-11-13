Washington County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Commissioner, Charlie Burkett, and his wife are quarantining at home, after visiting a restaurant last week.

Commissioner Burkett says he and his wife are both vaccinated.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to go through what I went through unvaccinated,” said Commissioner Burkett.

After visiting an unidentified restaurant last week, Burkett said his wife started feeling Covid symptoms. shortly after he started feeling them too.

“Me and my wife went out to eat on Friday evening, and on Monday she started feeling a little bad. We keep some tests here at the house, so I gave myself a home test. I tested negative and I went back out to the meeting with the county later that night. It wasn’t until early in the morning when I started to feel bad,” said Commissioner Burkett.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the couple began quarantining and received treatment at Meritus Medical Center.

“We both got infusions at the same time. I’m only dealing with a little stuffy nose, but I feel 100% better. She’s doing a lot better,” said Commissioner Burkett.

Burkett says he and his wife plan on getting the booster shot for covid-19 once they complete the waiting period but he did say that he still believes that wearing masks and vaccines should be a personal choice.