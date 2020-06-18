Washington County Commission retooling budget based on pandemic revenue impacts

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has had a serious impact on Washington County’s budget.

Washington County Commission President Jeff Klein has been working with the county’s chief financial officer to balance the challenges of declining revenue during the public health emergency. They are resetting projections to fund government services.

CFO Sara Greaves is confronting the prospect of declining state revenues, which will have a domino effect on Washington County, just like other counties across Maryland.

“This is the first time the county has ever dealt with this kind of pandemic,” says Greaves. “When we approached our Fiscal Year ’21 budget we did so in a very conservative manner. So there are a lot of uncertainties right now.”

Greaves estimates the decline in business activity these past few months will force the county to reprioritize its accounting for programs in the fiscal year budget.

“We see already businesses shutting their doors,” says Greaves. “And there are changing business practices; a business may have had a commercial space before but is now teleworking. They may not need that space in the future. They may be making business decisions for their operational costs as well.”

With a leap in unemployment the county cannot count on tax revenue at pre-pandemic levels. Conservatively, Greaves estimates a 12 percent drop in the workforce during the past three months and there were no taxable wages for the period of time preceding the delivery of jobless benefits. And in many cases the unemployment benefit is at a reduced taxable wage.

“As we approached our 2021 budget we wanted to make sure we could move forward and provide services to our citizens,” Greaves says. “We prepared a conservative budget but will re-evaluate our revenue position mid-year.”

And Greaves says she and the commission will carefully monitor the June, July and August tax collections as a baseline for future projections.

