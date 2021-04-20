Washington County Commission reaches compromise on tax, budget plan

The Washington County Commission reached a compromise Tuesday on tax rates that provide for adequate public safety funding.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Commission has reached a compromise on tax and spending decisions.

Last week, commissioners were split when a three-to-two majority decided to roll back the Fiscal Year 2022 tax rate from 3.2 to 2.8 percent. That would amount to savings of $200 a year for a Washington County household earning $50,000 a year.

After concerns were raised about funding public safety, commissioners Tuesday found a middle ground.

Jeff Cline, president of the Washington County Commission, said, “The adjustment to 3.0 allowed us to continue a high level of service.”

The commission is now working with its newest member, Charles Burkitt, who replaced Cort Meinelschmidt. Meinelschmidt stepped down after the county ethics commission determined he acted inappropriately by taking COVID small business relief funds for a venture in which he had “a direct financial interest.”