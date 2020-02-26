Washington County Commission lowers tax for mobile home occupants

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After months of lobbying the Washington County Commission, residents of manufactured housing communities like Lakeside Village in Hagerstown have persuaded the county to lower their taxes.

The protest is centered on the principle that their tax rate is valued on the land where their home sits even if the occupant of the home does not own the parcel.

Residents are grateful for the reduction but feel the commission should have eliminated the tax altogether.

“Some residents of Lakeside are paying triple what their homes cost,” says Jessica Leuman who attended the commission meeting Tuesday. She says some longtime residents at Lakeside are on fixed incomes and struggle to afford their medications.

The county maintains it still provides services to the community and residents should share in the financial responsibility.

Last year the commission collected $600,000 from the tax.