Washington County Commission for Women seeks applicants

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WDVM) — The Washington County Commission for Women is one of 34 active commissions in Washington County and they looking for new commissioners who represent the diversity of women in Washington County.

In October, the Washington County Commission for Women partnered with Girls Inc. of Washington County to support adolescent mental health. The Commission led interactive activities for 4th and 5th-grade girls.

“We’re looking for women who can be housewives, they can be business owners. They can be students they can be questioning, you know in transition trying to figure out what to do after retirement. They can be in any part of their lives just as long as they’re passionate about supporting women and girls in Washington County,” said president Shadae Paul.

This Thanksgiving, the Washington County Commission for Women will be partnering with The Hope Center at Hagerstown Rescue Mission to deliver hot meals to families across Washington County.

If you are interested in applying, click here.




