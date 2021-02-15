Washington County Commission calls for resignation of Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt

Washington County Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt is resisting calls to resign after he took county small business relief funds for his business.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Commission asked Commissioner Cort Meinelschmidt to resign. This came after the county ethics commission concluded that Meinelschmidt breached the public trust.

Meinelschmidt allegedly collected $20,000 for his personal business, Meinelschmidt Distillery in downtown Hagerstown.

The ethics panel says he failed to disclose “a direct financial interest” he had in drawing on county small business relief funds. Meinelschmidt , a Republican, has apologized and says he will return the money to the county but he will not resign. However that isn’t sitting well with both Democratic and Republican party officials in Washington County.

Jerry Dewolf, Washington County Republican Central Committee chairman, said, “This isn’t a Republican or a Democrat issue. This is a Cort Meinelschmidt issue. He’s made some very serious errors in judgment with public trust and it’s very clear that he needs to resign.”

Mary Ann Keyser, chairwoman of the Washington County Democratic Central Committee, agreed with DeWolf’s saying Meinelschmidt must go.

“We wrote a letter to the ethics commission,” Keyser said. “We asked for several things. We asked he give the money back, issue a public apology — I think he’s working on those two – and the other thing that we asked is that he be removed from office.”

“I am sure the board of county commissioners and county attorney and staff will seek legal advice on how best to remove him from office if possible,” said DeWolf.

Keyser said, “It’s in the hands of the people to do what they need to do. “

WDVM reached out to Commissioner Meinelschmidt, but he was not available for comment.

County Commission President Jeff Cline told WDVM that he hopes Meinelschmidt will comply with the ethics commission’s recommendation to step down.