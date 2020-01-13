Washington County Circuit Court shortens jury duty service

Those selected for jury duty in Washington County will serve less time during their term of service.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–Some good news for those selected for jury duty at Washington County Circuit Court, jurors will now spend less time serving.

On Monday, the change went into effect in which jurors will now only have to serve one week instead of one month in the county.

This shift was considered after a recent spike in absenteeism among jurors.

Officials also hope it will better accommodate the lives of those in the community.

“We’re just trying to be a better member of the community to help the public at large enjoy their lives while also engaging in their constitutional duty or their civic duty to be a member of the jury,” said Kevin Tucker, Clerk of the Circuit Court.

The six month term of service for grand jury will remain the same.