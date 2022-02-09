Washington County Chamber of Commerce highlights students and their aspiring careers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Attendees gathered at Washington County Technical High School, taking an in-depth look at programs that are shaping the next generation of employees for the local community in careers of the future.

“We just thought it’d be a great opportunity to showcase a little bit about Tech High, but also all of our career and technology education programs across the county,” said Dr. Boyd Michael, superintendent of WCPS.

“I was part of the biomedical sciences where we did our anatomy wash table and laparoscopic surgery simulations. It was interesting seeing all the people come in and see people that were interested in what we were doing,” said senior, Corey Trumpower.

The upcoming diesel technology program is opening in the fall of 2022 as tech high undergoes a renovation and upgrade for its 50th anniversary.