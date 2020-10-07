Washington County CARES holds Alzheimer’s and dementia walk

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Washington County CARES held a walk for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are diseases that destroy a person’s memory through progressive stages. The walk was intended to raise awareness about the struggles caregivers and loved ones go through while dealing with the struggles of the diseases.

Washington County CARES walked in memory of Sheri Evans who was a founding member of the organization and died from cancer in 2017.