Washington County business owners opposing aircraft sales tax

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland is the only state on the Atlantic seaboard to impose a sales tax on aircraft parts, and Washington County business leaders say it is costing jobs in the region.

Austin Heffernan’s local Royal Aircraft Services says employers with a fleet of aircraft run up thousands of dollars in expenses each month on maintenance.

“At a six percent tax rate when you have a fleet of planes it adds up and it’s easy to just decide to base those operations in Martinsburg or Pennsylvania. In a plane it’s just a matter of minutes to deliver those savings to the bottom line,” Heffernan says.

Jeff Ayres is a New York state businessman who, on Thursday afternoon, refueled at the Hagerstown airport on his way home from South Carolina. “The obvious, simple fact is aircraft is mobile. There’s a reason all the states around Maryland have done away with the avionics tax. It drives business away.”

Washington County business leaders are busy at the Maryland General Assembly convincing lawmakers that these aircrafts are not just play toys enjoyed by the leisure-class and those with a high-end net-worth. The planes are used for freight and cargo and coordinating operations at multiple business sites across state lines.

Heffernan notes that a real casualty of the tax is squandering job growth for the local economy. Graduates of the aircraft maintenance training academy at the Hagerstown Regional Airport’s Technology Park leave Maryland for good jobs elsewhere — jobs that would be ready-made here if companies chose to base their air fleet operations in the Washington County region.