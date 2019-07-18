Washington County BOE approves revised electronic device use policy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County’s Electronic Device Use policy states that students must keep their personal electronic devices out of sight during class time.

All devices must be turned off as well during instructional time. Washington County Public Schools did report that cell phones can be used in an emergency situation which will be determined by a supervisor.

The approval was made during a July 16 business meeting. According to WCPS, the changes were made to prevent any future distractions during instructional time. Electronic devices that are included in the revised policy include, cell phones, tablets and computers.

To read more about the police, visit the WCPS website.