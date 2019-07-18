Washington County BOE approves revised electronic device use policy

Maryland

The approval was made during a July 16 business meeting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County’s Electronic Device Use policy states that students must keep their personal electronic devices out of sight during class time.

All devices must be turned off as well during instructional time. Washington County Public Schools did report that cell phones can be used in an emergency situation which will be determined by a supervisor.

The approval was made during a July 16 business meeting. According to WCPS, the changes were made to prevent any future distractions during instructional time. Electronic devices that are included in the revised policy include, cell phones, tablets and computers.

To read more about the police, visit the WCPS website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National
More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News