Washington County Board of Elections vote to approve three early voting locations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A vote from board members of the Washington County Board of Elections could change your early voting location. The Washington County Board of elections considered two new locations for early voting centers.

The board voted 4-0 on approving the Washington County Free Library, The Smithsburg Library, and the Washington County Board of Elections building as the early voting sites.

When determining suitable locations for the new early voting centers, the board consulted House Bill 745 that went into effect on October 1st requiring additional early voting centers.

“In the 2020 general election, we had early voting here at our new site, and the lines were long. There was usually an hour and a half, wait to get in,” said Barry Jackson, the deputy director of Washington County Board of Elections.

Washington County has under 100,000, registered voters. The number is suspected to rise above that number in the future. counties that have over 100,000 registered voters need to have three early voting sites.

“A lot of voters make comments that they wish that we had additional early voting centers in the future and, so I think voters will be happy to have additional options now,” said Jackson.

All three of the early voting sites are on county commuter lines. Voters can get to these sites using public transportation, if necessary.

Early voting is from June 16 to 23. The primary elections in Maryland are on June 28.