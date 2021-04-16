Washington County Board of Elections offices set to move

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Board of Elections offices are relocating.

The new Board of Elections offices will be located at 17718 Virginia Avenue in Hagerstown.

The new location is at the former Food Lion Grocery Store. The Board of Elections offices will close down between April 26th and April 28th to allow transition time for the move. Washington County Board of Elections says they made the move so they could have a permanent location for early election voting and have a consolidated space where all of their operations could work.

“Having everything in one place would make it so much easier having all of our equipment all of our staff everyone all in one location,” said Barry Jackson, Washington County Board of Elections Deputy Director.

The Board of Elections offices expect to be open at their new location for services starting April 29th.

You can still utilize the county’s voter registration system and some of their other services online while they are closed for the move.