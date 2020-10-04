Washington County Board of Education member resigns after social media controversy

A longtime educator and member of the Washington County Board of Education is resigning following a series of disturbing social media posts.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A longtime educator and member of the Washington County Board of Education is resigning following a series of social media posts that some found disturbing.

Jacqueline Fischer shared a number of posts on her personal Facebook page that heavily criticized President Donald Trump and the current administration as a whole.

This comes after community members voiced their concern as well as their displeasure on social media, both on the now-deleted posts on Fischer’s personal Facebook page and on the Washington County Public Schools Facebook page.

Following the announcement that the President and First Lady had contracted COVID-19, Fischer made multiple posts on her personal page:

“Since he has tested positive for COVID19, maybe the country will get lucky and he will die. Wouldn’t that be an act of karma!” “He could care less how many Americans die from this even if he is the one who exposed them. I hope he dies from it. That would solve a lot of America’s problems.”

In a statement released on Sunday, the Washington County Board of Education (WCBOE) detailed that they will formally accept Fischer’s resignation at the Board’s public business meeting this coming Tuesday, October 6. The statement also noted that the members of the Board of Education will issue a public statement on the issue at the business meeting. The public board meeting will still remain closed to visitors, due to COVID-19.

The Washington County BOE previously released a statement to WDVM directly after the posts came to light that said: “Washington County Public Schools is aware of the comments posted on social media by a Washington County Board of Education member. These comments are from one individual member of the Board of Education and do not reflect the views, positions, or opinions of WCPS or the WCBOE.”

The Republican Party of Washington County also released a statement Sunday, following the announcement of Fischer’s resignation:

“THANK YOU Ms. Fischer for your resignation. I would also like to thank the other members of the school board as well who helped make this possible. We look forward to the conclusion of this situation on Tuesday when her resignation is official. Our community can now begin the healing process and work to build a better educational system deserving of our great county. “

Fischer was first elected to the Washington County School Board in 2002 and served from 2002 to 2006 and again in 2010, 2014, and 2018.

Fischer’s current term, which began in 2018, was set to expire in 2022.

WDVM has reached out to Fischer for comment, but has not yet received a response.